Trenton girls bball

Bob Turcotte, the head coach for the Trenton High School girls basketball team, talks with his team during a time out at a Dec. 15, 2020 game against Williston Trinity-Alexander.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Lady Tigers are returning this season after placing second in Region 8 girls basketball last season. 

They were No. 1 in District 15 and only lost one game in the regular season. 

This season they kick things off on Nov. 30, and although they lost several seniors, they're looking to pick up were they left off. 

The final roster is still waiting to be finalized, however the schedule has been posted.

Schedule

  • Nov. 30 3:30 p.m. @ Williston Trinity-Alexander Venue: Williston Trinity Christian School
  • Dec. 2 3:30 p.m. vs. Powers Lake High School
  • Dec. 6 4:30 p.m. - Dec. 11 6 p.m. vs. Nedrose Invitational Tournament Venue: Nedrose
  • Dec. 16 3:30 p.m. vs. Tioga High School
  • Jan. 4 3 p.m. vs. White Shield High School
  • Jan. 8 1 p.m. vs. Hettinger/Scranton
  • Jan. 14 3:30 p.m. vs. Mandaree High School
  • Jan. 15 10 a.m. @ Ray Super Saturday
  • Jan. 18 4:45 p.m. vs. Parshall High School
  • Jan. 20 3:30 vs. Divide County
  • Jan. 21 2 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza
  • Jan. 25 2 p.m. vs. New Town High School
  • Jan. 27 5:45 p.m. @ Beach High School
  • Jan. 29 2:45 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold
  • Feb. 1 4:45 p.m. vs. Stanley High School
  • Feb. 3 3:30 p.m. @ Ray High School
  • Feb. 5 12 p.m. vs. Heart River
  • Feb. 10 7 p.m. - Feb. 12 7 p.m. @ District 15 Girls Basketball Tournament Venue: White Shield High School
  • Feb. 21 3 p.m. - Feb. 24 10 p.m. @ 2022 NDHSAA Class B, Region 8 Girls Basketball Tournament Venue: New Town Event Center
  • Mar. 3 1 p.m. - Mar. 5 10 p.m. @ 2022 NDHSAA Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament Venue: Betty Engelstad Arena

