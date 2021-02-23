The Trenton High School girls basketball team has advanced to the semifinals of the Class B Region 8 girls basketball tournament.
The District 15 Lady Tigers defeated District 16 Stanley High School 67-59 for the opportunity to advance.
Meanwhile, the Tioga High School girls basketball team and the Trinity Christian-Alexander girls basketball team lost their matches Monday night.
Tioga took on Parshall High School and lost 56-32. Parshall finished second place in the District 15 tournament.
Trinity Christian-Alexander lost 57-29 to Divide County from District 16.
The semifinals will see four teams, two from District 16 and two from District 15, and all our equally matched.
Trenton will have to play Divide County and Parshall will take on Kenmare on Tuesday, Feb. 23 for a chance to advance to the championship game.
Trenton plays at 7:30 p.m. and Parshall at 6 p.m. in New Town.
Trenton boasts a 15-1 overall conference record as they head into Tuesday's game with Divide County, which has a 16-2 record.
Kenmare has a 16-1 record and Parshall has a 15-2 record.
The championship match will be Thursday, Feb. 25 in New Town.