Trenton football secures playoff game at home Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago

Weston Enno, No. 24 for the Trenton Tigers, jumps to recover a Midway/Minto fumbled ball during a Sept. 21 home game. Trenton went on to recover the fumble and score. They won the game 65-26. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Jaeden Wilson, No. 9 for the Trenton Tigers, tries to break from a tackle during the Sept. 21 home game against Midway-Minto. Trenton won 65-26. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Trenton High School football team will be playing their first 6-man football playoff game at home Oct. 9. The Tigers secured the game after defeating Mandaree High School 63-6 on Oct. 1. In fact, they won the last four games of the season and finished with a 4-2 record. As a result, Trenton is sitting in third place in 6-man standings. Just ahead of them in second is Center-Stranton and in first is North Border. Those two teams are the only teams that beat Trenton this season. North Border defeated Trenton 60-0 on Aug. 28 and Center-Stranton defeated Trenton 70-12 on Aug. 20. But Trenton has had a lot of practice and picked up a lot experience since those first two games. Now, they can surely hold their own against the two 6-man power houses.In the meantime, Trenton will first play Mandaree again on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. Mandaree is last in the standings.