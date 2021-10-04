The Trenton High School football team will be playing their first 6-man football playoff game at home Oct. 9. 

The Tigers secured the game after defeating Mandaree High School 63-6 on Oct. 1. 

In fact, they won the last four games of the season and finished with a 4-2 record. 

As a result, Trenton is sitting in third place in 6-man standings. Just ahead of them in second is Center-Stranton and in first is North Border. 

Those two teams are the only teams that beat Trenton this season. North Border defeated Trenton 60-0 on Aug. 28 and Center-Stranton defeated Trenton 70-12 on Aug. 20. 

But Trenton has had a lot of practice and picked up a lot experience since those first two games. Now, they can surely hold their own against the two 6-man power houses.

In the meantime, Trenton will first play Mandaree again on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. 

Mandaree is last in the standings. 

Load comments