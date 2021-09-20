Trenton football picks up big weekend win Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 The 2021 Trenton School Football Team. Photo from the NDHSAA website Members of the Trenton High School football team pour their water cooler on head coach Randy St. Pierre following a 46-33 Homecoming victory over Drake-Anamoose on Saturday, Sept. 18. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Trenton Tigers football team have a lot to celebrate after they defeated Drake-Anamoose 46-33 on Saturday. The win signifies a number of things for the Tigers, but the main things are that this was their first win in several years, and this was their first win playing 6-man football. It was also a homecoming win for the Tigers. Trenton is tied with Midway-Minto in the 6-man standings. Both teams boast a 1-2 overall record.And just ahead of them is Center-Stranton with a 3-0 record, and North Border with a 4-0 record.However, Trenton could break that tie and rank third in the standings if they defeat Midway-Minto on Sept. 21. Trenton will have the home field advantage and kick off is at 5:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Win Trenton Tigers Football Sport Trenton Border Advantage North Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children 2021 Best of the Bakken winners Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Helms: North Dakota no longer No. 2 oil producer in Nation, but carbon projects takes the sting out of that Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806 Potential for an uptick in oilfield activity this winter helps fuel jobs at fall job fair City Commission approves more than $200,00 in STAR Fund grants Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back