The Trenton Tigers football team have a lot to celebrate after they defeated Drake-Anamoose 46-33 on Saturday. 

The win signifies a number of things for the Tigers, but the main things are that this was their first win in several years, and this was their first win playing 6-man football. 

It was also a homecoming win for the Tigers. 

Trenton is tied with Midway-Minto in the 6-man standings. Both teams boast a 1-2 overall record.

And just ahead of them is Center-Stranton with a 3-0 record, and North Border with a 4-0 record.

However, Trenton could break that tie and rank third in the standings if they defeat Midway-Minto on Sept. 21. 

Trenton will have the home field advantage and kick off is at 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments