Trenton Football drops first game of season at home

By Brendan Saunders

Aug 28, 2023

RB Jalon Chapman breaks the tackle up the middle in the matchup to Parshall. James C. Falcon | Williston Herald

QB Ian Slater rolls out of the pocket. James C. Falcon | Williston Herald

DB Jalon Chapman assists with the tackle. James C. Falcon | Williston Herald

Trenton Football is back. The long awaited season opener was finally upon the Tigers after the team was forced to cancel their August 18 game against Mandaree from lack of players on Mandaree.

The Tigers were at home for their first game on Friday in a matchup to Parshall. After a great start from the Tigers, a hot Parshall second half gave them the advantage as Trenton would lose 58-26.

Trenton would get the ball moving early in the game and put up the first points. Vincent Wanna ran in the touchdown of the Tigers season as they held the lead early. Two Parshall touchdowns followed, and the Braves on top until Jalon Chapman scored a touchdown to put the Tigers back up 19-12.

Parshall would go on an offensive run that put the Tigers out of reach for the remainder of the game.

Focusing on the positives of the game, the Tigers will regroup at home for their next matchup on September 1 in a matchup to New Town.