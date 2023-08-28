Trenton Football is back. The long awaited season opener was finally upon the Tigers after the team was forced to cancel their August 18 game against Mandaree from lack of players on Mandaree. 

The Tigers were at home for their first game on Friday in a matchup to Parshall. After a great start from the Tigers, a hot Parshall second half gave them the advantage as Trenton would lose 58-26. 



