Trenton football advances to play Center Stanton in 6-man semifinals By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago The Trenton football team and their coaches celebrate after their home win on Sept. 21 over Midway/Minto. The Tigers won 65-26. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald The Trenton football team will advance to play Center Stanton in their fight for the 6-man football championship.The Tigers absolutely swept the Mandaree Warriors at home on Oct. 9. They won 71-0 securing their first playoff win in 6-man football.Now, they take on the Wildcats starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15.Center Stanton is ranked No. 2 in 6-man standings, and will surely be a tough team to beat.The last time Trenton played Center Stanton they lost 70-12.But Trenton has gained a lot more experience since that first game.They have won the last five games they played this season, and some of those games they won by huge margins.Regardless of the outcome on Friday, the Tigers have had an impressive season.They won their first game in over seven years, had a five-game win streak, finished third in the standings and shut out a team in a playoff game.The winner of Friday's game will advance to play either North Border or Drake Anamoose on Oct. 23.Friday's game will be in Center, which is about three hours from Williston.