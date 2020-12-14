200313-sports-coachesreport.jpg

Trenton Tigers’ basketball head coach Bob Turcotte (far right) celebrates with his club following their Region 8 championship win in New Town on Feb. 27.

 Robert Brewer • Williston Herald

The Trenton High School girls and boys varsity basketball teams will have a chance to play in several games in December after a full schedule was finalized and released by the school.

However, in accordance with state, local and North Dakota High School Activities Association guidelines, attendance at Trenton home games has been limited.

The girls are expected to play four games this month while the boys are expected to play two and in general, all high school winter sports and activities resumed competition on Dec. 14.

Trenton’s first game is a girls basketball game one Dec. 15 against the Williston Trinity Christian/Alexander co-op.

Although games can resume, fan attendance has been limited across all area high schools.

According to the Trenton Public School Facebook page, as long as counties in North Dakota remain in the Orange/High Risk Level, attendance is limited to no more that 150 fans at Trenton home games.

“For this reason, we will be providing all of our players with admission passes to provide to guests (parents, siblings, relatives, friends, etc.) and we will also set aside a limited number of passes for the visiting teams so that their parents will be able to watch their kids play,” the post read.

But, the NFHS Network will live steam Trenton’s games and according to the post those streams are supposed to be accessed for free.

Regardless, the schedule for both girls and boys basketball is subject to change based on current COVID-19 conditions.

Girls Varsity Basketball

Dec. 15: 4:30 p.m. vs. Trinity Christian/Alexander

Dec. 17: 7 p.m. @ Nedrose

Dec. 18: 5:45 p.m. @ Surrey

Dec. 22: 4:30 p.m. vs. Powers Lake

Jan. 5: 4:30 p.m. @ White Shield

Jan. 9: 5:45 p.m. @ Hettinger/Scranton

Jan. 12: 5 p.m. vs. Kenmare

Jan. 14: 4:30 p.m. @ Powers Lake

Jan. 19: 4:30 p.m. @ Parshall

Jan. 21: 4:30 p.m. @ Divide County

Jan. 22 4:30 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark North Shore

Jan. 26: 5:45 p.m. @ New Town

Jan. 28: 5:45 p.m. vs. Beach

Jan. 30: 8 p.m. @ the Velva at Berthold Shoot Out

Feb. 1: 4:30 p.m. @ at Our Redeemers

Feb. 2: 5:45 p.m. @ Stanley

Feb. 4: 4:30 p.m. vs. Ray

Feb. 6: 3:30 p.m. @ Heart River

Feb. 8: 4:30 p.m. @ Tioga

District 15 Girls Basketball Tournament February 11, 12, 13 @ TBA

Region 8 Girls Basketball Tournament February 22, 23, 25 @ TBA

ND State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament @ Minot State University March 4, 5, 6

Boys Varsity Schedule

Dec. 19: 2:30 p.m. @ Des Lacs-Burlington

Dec. 30: 2 p.m. vs. Kenmare

Jan. 5: 4:30 p.m. @ White Shield

Jan. 7: 4:30 p.m. vs. Tioga

Jan. 14: 4:30 p.m. vs. Alexander

Jan. 15: 5:45 p.m. @ Beach

Jan. 16: 2 p.m. vs. Burke County

Jan. 18: 4:30 p.m. @ Divide County

Jan. 22: 8 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark North Shore

Jan. 23: 4:30 p.m. vs. Ray

Jan. 26: 5:45 p.m. vs. New Town

Jan. 29: 4:15 p.m. vs. Trinity Christian

Jan. 30: 6:30 p.m. @ Berthold (Berthold Super Saturday)

Feb. 2: 5:30 p.m. @ Killdeer

Feb. 5: 4:30 p.m. @ Alexander

Feb. 6: 5 p.m. @ Heart River

Feb. 8: 4:30 p.m. @ Powers Lake (JH, JV, V) 4:30pm + 20 min

Feb. 16: 4:30 p.m. vs. Parshall

Feb. 19: 5 p.m. @ Bottineau

Feb. 20: 2:30 p.m. vs. Divide County

District 15 Boys Basketball Tournament Feb. 26, 27 & March 1 @ TBA

Region 8 Boys Basketball Tournament March 8, 9, & 11 @ TBA

ND State Class B Boys Basketball Tournament @ Bismarck March 18, 19, 20

Tags

Load comments