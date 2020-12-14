The Trenton High School girls and boys varsity basketball teams will have a chance to play in several games in December after a full schedule was finalized and released by the school.
However, in accordance with state, local and North Dakota High School Activities Association guidelines, attendance at Trenton home games has been limited.
The girls are expected to play four games this month while the boys are expected to play two and in general, all high school winter sports and activities resumed competition on Dec. 14.
Trenton’s first game is a girls basketball game one Dec. 15 against the Williston Trinity Christian/Alexander co-op.
Although games can resume, fan attendance has been limited across all area high schools.
According to the Trenton Public School Facebook page, as long as counties in North Dakota remain in the Orange/High Risk Level, attendance is limited to no more that 150 fans at Trenton home games.
“For this reason, we will be providing all of our players with admission passes to provide to guests (parents, siblings, relatives, friends, etc.) and we will also set aside a limited number of passes for the visiting teams so that their parents will be able to watch their kids play,” the post read.
But, the NFHS Network will live steam Trenton’s games and according to the post those streams are supposed to be accessed for free.
Regardless, the schedule for both girls and boys basketball is subject to change based on current COVID-19 conditions.
Girls Varsity Basketball
Dec. 15: 4:30 p.m. vs. Trinity Christian/Alexander
Dec. 17: 7 p.m. @ Nedrose
Dec. 18: 5:45 p.m. @ Surrey
Dec. 22: 4:30 p.m. vs. Powers Lake
Jan. 5: 4:30 p.m. @ White Shield
Jan. 9: 5:45 p.m. @ Hettinger/Scranton
Jan. 12: 5 p.m. vs. Kenmare
Jan. 14: 4:30 p.m. @ Powers Lake
Jan. 19: 4:30 p.m. @ Parshall
Jan. 21: 4:30 p.m. @ Divide County
Jan. 22 4:30 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark North Shore
Jan. 26: 5:45 p.m. @ New Town
Jan. 28: 5:45 p.m. vs. Beach
Jan. 30: 8 p.m. @ the Velva at Berthold Shoot Out
Feb. 1: 4:30 p.m. @ at Our Redeemers
Feb. 2: 5:45 p.m. @ Stanley
Feb. 4: 4:30 p.m. vs. Ray
Feb. 6: 3:30 p.m. @ Heart River
Feb. 8: 4:30 p.m. @ Tioga
District 15 Girls Basketball Tournament February 11, 12, 13 @ TBA
Region 8 Girls Basketball Tournament February 22, 23, 25 @ TBA
ND State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament @ Minot State University March 4, 5, 6
Boys Varsity Schedule
Dec. 19: 2:30 p.m. @ Des Lacs-Burlington
Dec. 30: 2 p.m. vs. Kenmare
Jan. 5: 4:30 p.m. @ White Shield
Jan. 7: 4:30 p.m. vs. Tioga
Jan. 14: 4:30 p.m. vs. Alexander
Jan. 15: 5:45 p.m. @ Beach
Jan. 16: 2 p.m. vs. Burke County
Jan. 18: 4:30 p.m. @ Divide County
Jan. 22: 8 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark North Shore
Jan. 23: 4:30 p.m. vs. Ray
Jan. 26: 5:45 p.m. vs. New Town
Jan. 29: 4:15 p.m. vs. Trinity Christian
Jan. 30: 6:30 p.m. @ Berthold (Berthold Super Saturday)
Feb. 2: 5:30 p.m. @ Killdeer
Feb. 5: 4:30 p.m. @ Alexander
Feb. 6: 5 p.m. @ Heart River
Feb. 8: 4:30 p.m. @ Powers Lake (JH, JV, V) 4:30pm + 20 min
Feb. 16: 4:30 p.m. vs. Parshall
Feb. 19: 5 p.m. @ Bottineau
Feb. 20: 2:30 p.m. vs. Divide County
District 15 Boys Basketball Tournament Feb. 26, 27 & March 1 @ TBA
Region 8 Boys Basketball Tournament March 8, 9, & 11 @ TBA
ND State Class B Boys Basketball Tournament @ Bismarck March 18, 19, 20