The Trenton high school volleyball team lost to Divide County 3-1 and ended its hopes for a Region 8 volleyball championship.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association Class B Region 8 Volleyball Tournament kicked off Tuesday, Nov. 10 with the quarterfinals.
The top four schools from District 15 and District 16 competed against each other for a chance to move on to the semi finals, which will be on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Kenmare High School, Ray High School, Tioga High School and Divide County represented District 16 while Trenton High School, Alexander High School, New Town High School and Williston Trinity Christian School represented District 15.
Trenton was the No. 1 seed in District 15 and the Lady Tigers won the District 15 championship.
Divide County ultimately upset Trenton. The Lady Maroons were the No. 4 seed in District 16 (according to the NDHSAA District 16 Tournament bracket) and qualified for a regional tournament spot after winning one of two consolation matches.
Despite the loss, Trenton finished an incredible season. The Lady Tigers were undefeated in their district and lost one region match and that was against Kenmare.
As for Divide County, the Lady Maroons advance to play the Tioga Lady Pirates at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 in the semi final match. The match will be at Tioga since they are the higher seed.
Whichever team wins the game will advance to play either Kenmare or Ray for the championship on Nov. 14.
The location of the game is still to be determined as of Nov. 11.