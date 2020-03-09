The 12-11 Trenton Tigers fell to the 18-4 Powers Lake Ranchers at the Four Bears Event Center, 63-47 in their opening round Region 8 contest on Monday, Mar. 9.
Powers Lake got off to a fast start in the first period, and utilized a balanced offense to take control early. All five Rancher starters scored a basket to start off the contest on an 11-2 run.
While the Ranchers enjoyed hot shooting from the perimeter, as well as an uptempo attack to create of transition offense in the open floor, the Tigers struggled to find consistent scoring throughout the first two quarters of play. By intermission, Powers Lake had amassed a commanding 38-15 edge on the scoreboard.
The Ranchers maintained their large lead throughout the third, and took a 52-28 advantage into the final quarter. However, Trenton showed signs in the fourth as a left handed layup off the dribble by Tigers’ senior guard Michael Martinez trimmed the deficit to 58-43. That would be as close as Trenton would come down the stretch as Powers Lake would go on to win, 63-47. Martinez led all scorers with 15, and freshman Tyson Enget led Powers Lake with 14.
In other Region 8 action that evening, the New Town Eagles topped Ray 59-48, White Shield got the better of Kenmare 51-43 and Lewis and Clark/North Shore Plaza defeated Divide County 55-41. In the semifinal round, which will take place on Tuesday, Mar. 10, New Town is scheduled to do battle with White Shield at 6 p.m., and Powers Lake will square off against LCNSP at 7:30.