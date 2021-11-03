Trenton earns District 15 title, Kenmare earns District 16 title By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 The 2021 Trenton volleyball team. Photo from the NDHSAA website The 2021 Kenmare High School volleyball team. Photo from the NDHSAA website Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Class B Region 8 volleyball tournament is set, as four teams each from District 15 and 16 punched their tickets on Monday, Nov. 1 in their respective district tournaments.Here’s a look at which teams made it out of their districts and who they will be paired up against in the Regional.District 15The Trenton Lady Tigers volleyball team once again emerged as the District 15 champions, defeating Williston Trinity Christian in three sets on Monday for the title.Williston Trinity will still be a team to look out for come the Regional, as the Lady Crusaders are the No. 2 seed out of District 15.Also advancing from the District are No. 3 and No. 4 seeds New Town and Alexander.New Town defeated Parshall on Monday to qualify for the Regional, and Alexander defeated Mandaree.District 16Kenmare is once again the District 16 champion, earning the crown in a win over No. 2 seed Divide County on Monday. Both teams will be tough outs in the Regional tournament.Also advancing from District 16 are Ray and Stanley, the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds from District 16.Ray defeated Tioga on Monday to qualify for the Regional, and Stanley defeated Powers Lake on Monday to qualify.Region TournamentWith the top four teams from District 15 and 16 now meeting in the Region 8 tournament, a lot of good games are about to take place.Starting on Monday, Nov. 8, the eight teams will battle in the quarterfinals.In the top half of the bracket, Trenton (No. 1 District 15) will take on Stanley (No. 4 District 16), and Divide County (No. 2 District 16) will take on New Town (No. 3 District 15).In the bottom half of the bracket, Kenmare (No. 1 District 16) will take on Alexander (No. 4 District 15), and Williston Trinity (No. 2 District 15) will take on Ray (No. 3 District 16).Winners will advance to the semifinals of the tournament, which will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 9. From there, the final two teams will face off in the championship game on Thursday, Nov. 11.Losers in the semifinal round aren’t completely done, though, as they will play in the third-place match on Thursday, Nov. 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags District 15 Tournament Sport Volleyball Team Alexander Ray Stanley New Town Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 19 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR One dead following early morning shooting in Williston Jundt releases statement, "strongly refuses" to step down Naomi Rae Rossow, 60 Williston couple bring the North Pole to Halloween every year Dr. Francis R. Corner, 78 Williams County will loan Cerilon $6 million for Trenton GTL plant Crestwood acquires Oasis Midstream, Oasis closes on Diamondback's QEP assets WEA votes No Confidence in Board President Chris Jundt, ask for immediate resignation Robert J. Cote, 68 Grenora-based farmer Wade Fischer talks about his journey into organic farming Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back