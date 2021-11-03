The Class B Region 8 volleyball tournament is set, as four teams each from District 15 and 16 punched their tickets on Monday, Nov. 1 in their respective district tournaments.

Here’s a look at which teams made it out of their districts and who they will be paired up against in the Regional.

District 15

The Trenton Lady Tigers volleyball team once again emerged as the District 15 champions, defeating Williston Trinity Christian in three sets on Monday for the title.

Williston Trinity will still be a team to look out for come the Regional, as the Lady Crusaders are the No. 2 seed out of District 15.

Also advancing from the District are No. 3 and No. 4 seeds New Town and Alexander.

New Town defeated Parshall on Monday to qualify for the Regional, and Alexander defeated Mandaree.

District 16

Kenmare is once again the District 16 champion, earning the crown in a win over No. 2 seed Divide County on Monday. Both teams will be tough outs in the Regional tournament.

Also advancing from District 16 are Ray and Stanley, the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds from District 16.

Ray defeated Tioga on Monday to qualify for the Regional, and Stanley defeated Powers Lake on Monday to qualify.

Region Tournament

With the top four teams from District 15 and 16 now meeting in the Region 8 tournament, a lot of good games are about to take place.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 8, the eight teams will battle in the quarterfinals.

In the top half of the bracket, Trenton (No. 1 District 15) will take on Stanley (No. 4 District 16), and Divide County (No. 2 District 16) will take on New Town (No. 3 District 15).

In the bottom half of the bracket, Kenmare (No. 1 District 16) will take on Alexander (No. 4 District 15), and Williston Trinity (No. 2 District 15) will take on Ray (No. 3 District 16).

Winners will advance to the semifinals of the tournament, which will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 9. From there, the final two teams will face off in the championship game on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Losers in the semifinal round aren’t completely done, though, as they will play in the third-place match on Thursday, Nov. 11.

