A Sept. 16 regular season volleyball game between Trenton and Williston Trinity Christian felt like a postseason battle for first place.
Thursday’s game had the same excitement, passion and grit that any post season match would have, and in the end Trenton came out on top winning 3-1.
Both teams had their fair share of kills, digs and blocks and overall it was a close, intense and awesome game.
Every set was determined by four points or fewer and the Lady Tigers and Lady Crusaders went back and forth with the lead constantly.
When one team was up, a series of events that nearly mirrored each other in each set would help the other team tie the score and vice versa.
To give a better idea of how close it was, Trenton won the first set 25-22. That score set a precedent for the rest of the match.
In the second set, Trinity Christian took an early lead (14-11), but Trenton stormed back taking a 19-16 lead.
The Lady Crusaders weren’t too far behind though and put a ton of pressure on Trenton.
At the same time though, Trenton put the same amount of pressure on Trinity Christian hence the constant back and forth fighting.
Trenton went on to win the second set 25-23.
But the Lady Crusaders weren’t playing around in the third set.
Once again, Trinity Christian took an early lead but when Jacee Turcotte was up to serve, the Lady Crusaders suffered a bit.
Trenton regained the lead and the score was 18-16. Then, the score tied four different times after that—18-18, then 19-19, then 20-20 and 21-21.
A tip from Lady Crusader Molly Setchfield broke the tie, and once that happened Trinity Christian found a good groove and went on to win 25-21 after two aces from Ellie Haskins and a block from Setchfield.
But if Trenton has proven anything, it’s that they are persistent and they never sulk.
The fourth set was Trenton’s turn to not mess around, and at the start of that set they utilized their not-so-secret weapon—Turcotte.
Turcotte collected kill after kill after kill in the start of the fourth set, helping the Lady Tigers take an early lead that only went up from there—8-4, 9-5, 11-9 and eventually 19-11.
Of course, Trinity Christian didn’t let up, but when Turcotte was at the net she dominated the court.
Setchfield ended Trenton’s run with a tip, bringing the score 20-12, and after that Trinity Christian inched closer to Trenton.
But after such an early, not to mention aggressive lead, the Lady Crusaders couldn’t catch up to the Lady Tigers in time.
Trenton was also able to capitalize on several Trinity Christian errors in that fourth set, and after a good fight they won 25-21.
Turcotte was truly a leader in Thursday’s game. She finished with over 20 kills, had seven aces and three solo blocks.
She wasn’t the only Trenton player who played exceptionally well though. Josie Fernholz had the second most kills of the game finishing with six overall and she also had one ace.
Malloree Falcon had four kills and one ace, Jada Turcotte had two kills and Ayden Nielson also had four kills.
On the other side of the court Haskins led the Lady Crusaders with 19 kills, five aces and 25 digs.
Setchfield had 15 kills, two stuff blocks and 13 digs.
Ester Cruz had the most digs with 26 but also had two aces and four kills. Rosa Cruz had one ace, two kills and 22 digs; Alaina Heck had one ace, three kills and 13 digs; Sam Romo had one stuff block and eight digs; and Sherlyne Linn had one ace, one kill and three digs.
Trenton remains undefeated in Region 8 and District 15 volleyball and is sitting at first place in the district’s standings as of Sept. 17 (according to the NDHSAA website).
Trinity Christian is 2-1 in District 15, 2-2 in Region 8 and is second place in the district.
Trenton is set to host Divide County in a Sept. 20 home game. Trinity Christian will host Stanley on Sept. 21.