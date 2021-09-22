The Trenton Tigers are ranked third in Independent 6-man Football conference standings after playing what was hands down their best game so far this season.
The Tigers defeated Midway/Minto 65-26 on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
During the game the Tigers intercepted the ball three times and scored on those interceptions; they recovered nearly the same amount of Mustang fumbles and once they gained possession of the ball they scored; and every other time the Tigers had the ball, they scored resulting in only one turnover during the entire game.
The first half of game play was the best half for Trenton.
The Tigers scored first in the game and after that they kept racking up the points and by the end of the first quarter they were leading 34-7.
In the second quarter, Trenton scored four more times and picked up a few more one-point conversions ending the second half with 59-14 score.
They picked up one more touchdown in the second half of game play ending the game with a 65-26 score.
Head Coach Randy St. Pierre said there's still two more games to play this season, so as far as standings go things can still shift.
However, as of right now, he said winning feels great, and it puts the team in a very good position to have a home game for the playoffs.
"It feels good for the kids to experience that (a win) and I think that it's good for our community as well," he said.
St. Pierre said the team hasn't won a game in seven years prior to Saturday, Sept. 18. So when Trenton won the Sept. 18 game over Drake-Anamoose (which was also their homecoming game), and broke their seven-year losing streak, the entire community was excited and proud.
But St. Pierre said to win a second game right after an already monumental win, is a very positive thing for any team and it sets a good precedent for future players.
"For the program going forward, next year I think we're going to see a few more kids on the field. We have two kids graduating but we do have around 13 junior high kids (who want to play) and there's some kids in the high school who are walking the halls saying, 'I want to play,'" he said. "That's what you need (for a team)."
As far as how his team played Tuesday night, St. Pierre said overall his guys blocked extremely well and ran the plays well.
Now, the team will prepare for an away game on Saturday, Sept. 25 against Drayton. Drayton is 1-3 in the standings and Trenton is 2-2.
Looking ahead to Saturday's game, St. Pierre said there's a few things he wants to clean up such as some of the plays and making sure the guys are in position.
Ultimately though, Trenton played an incredible game Tuesday night, and they're looking to carry that success into Saturday's game.
Kick off is at 3 p.m. Saturday at Drayton High School.