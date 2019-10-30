On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Trenton Tigers girls volleyball team defeated Powers Lake in five sets (25-19, 25-27, 23-25, 25-21, 15-7).
For Trenton, Jacee Turcotte collected a team-high 13 kills, and also added 21 digs, seven blocks and four aces. Also contributing in the win, Taytum Kreil had nine kills, 21 assists and 13 digs.
Meanwhile for Powers Lake, Ryanne Slemin totaled a game-high 15 kills, and posted 12 digs and an ace in defeat.
Trenton ends the regular season with an overall record of 16-8-2, and will be District 15 tournament play in Watford City on Friday, Nov. 1.