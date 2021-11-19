TRENTON BOYS BBALL

Jaeden Wilson, No. 1 for the Trenton High School boys basketball team, dribbles the ball up court to try to pass during a Jan. 23 game against Ray. Trenton won the game 41-38.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Trenton High School boys basketball team opens their season at home on Dec. 10. 

The Tigers will host Killdeer. 

A final schedule hasn't been posted yet, but the schedule has been. 

Schedule

  • Dec. 10 4:45 p.m. vs. Killdeer High School
  • Dec. 13 3:30 p.m. @ Williston Trinity Christian
  • Dec. 21 3:30 p.m. vs. Powers Lake High School
  • Dec. 28 11:45 a.m. vs. Des Lacs Burlington
  • Jan. 4 3 p.m. vs. White Shield High School
  • Jan. 7 7 p.m. vs. Garrison High School Venue: Washburn High School
  • Jan. 11 3:30 p.m. vs. Mandaree High School
  • Jan. 15 3 p.m. @ Ray Super Saturday
  • Jan. 21 2 p.m. vs. Lewis and Clark North Shore-Plaza
  • Jan. 22 3:30 p.m. @ Ray High School
  • Jan. 25 2 p.m. vs. New Town High School
  • Jan. 28 3:30 p.m. vs. Alexander High School
  • Jan. 28 4:45 p.m. vs. Beach High School
  • Jan. 29 3:15 p.m. at Berthold Shootout
  • Feb. 5 12 p.m. vs. Heart River High School
  • Feb. 15 3:30 p.m. @ Parshall High School
  • Feb. 17 3:30 p.m. @ Tioga High School
  • Feb. 19 1:30 p.m. @ Divide County High School
  • Mar. 7 3 p.m. - Mar. 10 10 p.m. Away 2022 NDHSAA Class B, Region 8 Boys Basketball Tournament Venue: Williston State College
  • Mar. 17 1 p.m. - Mar. 19 10 p.m. Away 2022 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament Venue: Minot State Dome

Tags

Load comments