For the second consecutive year, the Trenton Tigers finish off an undefeated season with a Region 8 championship victory and punched their ticket to the Class B state tournament, beating the Kenmare Honkers at the 4 Bears Event Center in New Town, 45-29.
It was a low scoring affair at the outset as neither club could gain much traction offensively. A pair of fastbreak layups from Trenton senior guard Kaity Hove gave the Tigers a brief 9-5 advantage, but Kenmare heated up from downtown after that, and took 12-9 lead into the second quarter.
The slow offensive start for both teams continued into the second. Late in the period, junior forward Alyssa St. Pierre of Trenton banked in a pair of short jumpers on consecutive possessions as the Tigers regained the lead at 17-14. At intermission, Trenton maintained a slight 19-18 lead on the scoreboard. After two quarters, Hove led all scorers with eight points while St. Pierre scored six.
The Tigers’ offense came alive to start out the third, going on an 11-1 run before Kenmare called for time with 3:50 to go in the period. Meanwhile, Hove accounted for the first seven points of Trenton’s big run as the Tigers jumped out to a 30-19 lead. At the conclusion of the third quarter, Trenton held a 32-22 edge.
Trenton continued to apply the pressure in the fourth as their transition offense helped create an 8-2 run to start off the quarter. Up 16 points with just over four minutes remaining, the Tigers cruised to a 45-29 triumph over Kenmare. Meanwhile, Hove was the game’s leading scorer, ending the evening with 17 points, and St. Pierre also reached double figures with 11 in the win.
Up next for Trenton, they will compete in the 2020 NDHSAA state Class B girls basketball tournament, which will be held at the Betty Engelstad Arena, in Grand Forks, from March 5-7.