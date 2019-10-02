On Tuesday, Oct. 2, the Trenton Tigers defeated visiting Ray in five sets, 3-2 (21-25,25-13,20-25,25-22, 15-8). On the season, Trenton improves their District 15 record to 5-0, and now own an overall record of 10-1-4.
For Trenton, Taytum Kreil recorded four aces, four kills and 20 digs, Alyssa St. Pierre notched one ace, five kills and 25 digs, and Alexa St. Pierre registered seven aces, 19 assists and 10 digs.
Meanwhile for Ray, Sydney Larson collected four aces, 12 kills, 28 digs and a block, Lydia Hickel contributed with 17 assists and 15 digs, Suede Daly added three aces, 11 kills and 14 digs, and Addyson Johnson accounted for four kills, 15 assists and 21 digs in defeat.
Also on Tuesday evening, the Watford City Wolves (5-14) defeated visiting Williston, 3-1 (25-14, 25-19, 19-25, 25-14). For Watford City, Jessica Mogen collected a team-high nine kills, and added a block. Meanwhile, teammate Emma Mogen had eight kills, 11 assists and six aces. Riley Faller also contributed with a team-best 12 assists, and added a pair of aces for the Wolves.