The Trenton High School volleyball team came for the Parshall Braves in what has been one of the quickest games this season on Friday, Oct. 30.
Kill after kill and service ace after ace defined the game for Trenton and this, combined with the errors made by Parshall led to a quick 3-0 win for the Lady Tigers.
Now, Trenton advances to the championship round on Monday, Nov. 2 to see who will win the 2020 Class B, District 15 volleyball tournament.
From the start of the game, the Lady Tigers dominated the court leaving a huge gap on the scoreboard in all three sets.
As a result of Trenton constantly scoring on Parshall, and Parshall having what seemed like an off night, Trenton won the first set 25-10, the second one 25-12 and the third one 25-9.
Jacee Turcotte was a beast on the court and once again led the team in kills finishing with 21 total.
Alyssa and Alexa St. Pierre were also leaders in the game Friday night. Alyssa led the team in aces finishing with four and Alexa had the most sets.
Overall, Trenton collected 38 kills and 13 aces, and although it was one of the best games they have played this season, there were still significant errors that the Lady Tigers will have to shake off as they advance to the final round.
For example, when the Braves scored, most of the time it was because they took advantage of Trenton’s errors.
Like in serving, Trenton missed seven serves, which based on prior games this season, is unlike them. Additionally, they had 10 hitting errors.
Despite the errors, Trenton is a leader in Region 8 volleyball and has been all season. They are undefeated in District 15 and are the No. 1 seed.
On Monday, they will either play Alexander or Williston Trinity Christian at home for the championship round and whoever wins will also advance to the Class B, Region 8 volleyball tournament where they’ll face off against schools in District 16.