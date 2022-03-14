The spring sports season is off for Williston High, and leading the pack of teams are boys and girls track and field.
The Coyotes and Lady Coyotes swept the Williston Chamberlin Indoor Track and Field Meet on Friday, March 11.
The boys team finished first out of five teams (Watford City, Dickinson, Bowman County and Williston Trinity Christian) while the girls team finished first out of three teams (Dickinson and Watford City).
The Coyotes finished with 176 points and the Lady Coyotes finished with 209 points.
Boys Track and Field
Alex Gilbertson, the head coach for the Williston boys varsity team, said in an email that his team had an excellent first meet.
And leading the team in points was JD Williams.
He won the long jump, the 60m dash and placed second in the 200m dash.
Gilbertson said other good performances included Isiah St. Romain winning the High Jump and running an “outstanding 400m dash winning the event.”
He said Fynn Krenz ran an excellent 800m dash scoring another win, and the boys 4x200m relay won as well.
Those on the relay team were Landen Snellings, Brady Powell, Andrew Halland, and Calin Hanson.
Additionally, Shaun Branham notched a win in the Shot Put.
Girls Track and Field
The girls team saw similar success in their respective competition.
Competing against two Class A rivals, the Lady Coyotes didn’t let up and placed first in four out of 11 events (they also placed first in three other events, however they competed against other Williston athletes).
To kick things off, Kaylea Kealoha placed first in the 200m dash.
She also placed first in the 60m dash against other Williston athletes.
Sierra Watterud placed first in the 800m dash.
Keeley Call placed first in the high jump and Kaitlyn Barbarick placed first in the pole vault against other Williston athletes.
Additionally, two Williston relay teams placed first.
Most notably, Eleni Lovgren, Sierra Watterud, Marenn Larsen and Keeley Call placed first in the 4x400m relay.
The next meet is March 25 for both teams.
Williston will Tavel to the Shelly Ellig Track and Field in Fargo and compete against multiple schools.