The Williston High School and Watford City track and field teams ended their regular seasons and are now preparing for regionals and state.
The West Region Tournament kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday, May 21 in Bismarck.
The top six placewinners in each event will qualify for the Class A Tournament as well as those who reach state-qualifying standards.
Results from the meet will be posted online at http://activities.bismarckschools.org/wrinfo/westregion.htm.
After regionals, the 2021 North Dakota High School Activities Association sponsored State Combined Class A and B Girls and Boys Track & Field Meet will be held May 28-29 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck.
Dave Zittleman, activities director for Bismarck Public Schools, is the meet manager.
The two-day event will start at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, May 28. On Saturday the following day the meet will begin with field events at 9:00 a.m.
Adult admission for the state meet is $15 daily (plus the venue tax), and a two-day wristband is $25 (plus the venue tax).
Student admission is $5 daily (plus the venue tax) or $10 for a two-day wristband (plus the venue tax).
Pre-sale for state meet wristbands only will be Thursday, May 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Community Bowl North Ticket Booth.
Ticket booths open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29.