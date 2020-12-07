The Turtle Mountain Community High School Belcourt will return to competition later this month for the first time since the spring 2020 season.
According to the Western Dakota Association, TMCHS Belcourt made the decision to sit out of the fall sports campaign as a result of COVID-19 health concerns within its community and with traveling to other schools.
The Braves and the Bravettes will compete in the WDA conference in boys and girls basketball as well as wrestling.
For boys and girls basketball they compete with Williston and according to the North Dakota High School Activities Association the first game of the season for boys basketball is against Williston at 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 in Williston.
The first girls basketball game is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 in Williston as well.
However, it has been noted from different area schools that many schedules are still in the process of being finalized, and the schedules that have been released are still subject to change based on the current state of the pandemic.
All winter sports competition is allowed to start on Dec. 14 and schools are expected to follow the guidelines set forth by the state, the North Dakota High School Activities Association and state and local health departments.