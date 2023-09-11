Tioga High School Football got a big momentum boost at home on Friday night as the team cruised to their first win of the season 60-6 against the TGU Titans and move to 1-3 as the Pirates season approaches the halfway point.
The Pirates have been stayed competitive in the first three games of the season notably in the one score loss in the season opener to Surrey where Tioga would fall 30-34.
From opening kickoff, the Pirates controlled the flow of the game and never allowed the Titans to find any momentum. The defense would fight for every inch throughout the game even up by multiple scores shows the focus and determination of the team this season.
Head Coach of the Tioga Pirates Tim Schaffer's game plan before the game was to run the ball and establish the ground game. And was happy with how his team played on both sides of the ball in the win.
“We knew we were going to have our hands full. I told the kids to meet the challenge," Schaffer said. "I wanted to run the ball today and the kids met the challenge and were able to run the ball and dominate both sides of the ball today on offense and defense.”
The great team win will be a great momentum boost before the Pirates go up against the number one ranked Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn Sioux on the road at Westhope High School on Friday.
“We got a big game next week against Westhope," Schaffer said. "Westhope hasn’t lost, they are preseason number one in our conference and ranked in state. We are going to have to step it up and get ready to play them. It’s going to be a tough challenge, but this (win) always helps practice. I know that.”