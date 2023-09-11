Tioga High School Football got a big momentum boost at home on Friday night as the team cruised to their first win of the season 60-6 against the TGU Titans and move to 1-3 as the Pirates season approaches the halfway point. 

The Pirates have been stayed competitive in the first three games of the season notably in the one score loss in the season opener to Surrey where Tioga would fall 30-34. 



