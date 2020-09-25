With about a month left of high school football, teams in Williams and McKenzie counties are gearing up for October and trying to make moves in the standings.
However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, two area schools had to put playing time on pause and thus have not played for two weeks.
On Sept. 18, the Tioga High School football team postponed its game against South Prairie, and earlier this week the team postponed the Sept. 25 game against Garrison-Max to Oct. 5 (according to the Garrison Public Schools website).
The South Prairie School District website posted on its live feed on Sept. 18 that the game against Tioga was postponed as a result of a positive COVID-19 case on the Tioga football team.
The post read, “Due to a positive COVID-19 case on the Tioga football team, tonight's varsity football game at Tioga has been postponed. Additional testing will take place in case it was a false positive. If it is a false positive, we will look to play the game on Monday, (Sept. 21).”
Tioga did not play a game on Sept. 21 and it is unclear if the game has been rescheduled to another date.
But Tioga is not alone and is not the first team to have to postpone games.
The Williston High School football team rescheduled its Sept. 18 game against Bismarck Century to Oct. 2 and the Sept. 25 game against Jamestown has been canceled.
It was confirmed on Sept. 11 that the team is not playing because of a COVID-19 quarantine.
The team returns to play Oct. 2.
As for the standings, the schools are classified under different regions in the North Dakota High School Activities Association.
Alexander High School
The Comets are independent 6-man football and in the standings they compete with Drake-Anamoose High School; Midway/Minto; Mandaree High School; Drayton High School; and Center-Stranton.
Alexander is last with a 1-3 record overall.
Drake-Anamoose leads 4-0 overall followed by Midway/Minto.
Madaree has not played this season and Williston Trinity Christian used to be a 6-man team but this season they co-oped with WHS for the first time.
Grenora High School
Grenora High School co ops with Westby, MT and currently the Mondak Thunder is 4-0 overall record. They are leading in the 8-man East Division in Montana.
There are nine schools, including Grenora/Westby that compete in the 8-man East Division.
Those schools are Fairview High School; Scobey High School; Ekalaka High School; Broadus High School; Circle High School; Plentywood High School; Culbertson High School; and Forsyth High School.
All the schools are in Montana.
This is the first year that Mondak Thunder is playing 8-man after switching over from 6-man in the spring.
Ray High School
Ray High School co ops with Powers Lake for football and together the Outlaws are second in their standings for 9-man Region 3.
The Outlaws are 4-0 after defeating Lewis & Clark on Sept. 18. Just ahead of them by one win is Surrey High School, which is 5-0 overall.
As of now, there are nine schools in region 3 including Ray/Powers Lake, Surrey, Lewis & Clark and Trenton.
The other schools are Divide County High School; Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School; TGU Titans; Central McLean; and Parshall/White Shield.
Parshall/White Shield is last in the standings for region 3 with a 0-4 record.
Tioga High School
The Pirates are second to last in their region with a 1-3-1 overall record.
Tioga is in Class A, Region 3 and competes against seven other schools.
Velva High School leads the standings with a 4-0 overall record followed by Bishop Ryan with a 3-2 overall record, Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central with 2-2; Des Lacs-Burlington with 2-3; and South Prairie with 0-3-1.
Garrison/Max is in last place with a 0-5 overall record.
Trenton High School
The Trenton Tigers are second to last in 9-man Region 3 with a 0-3 overall record. They also compete against Ray/Powers Lake.
Trailing behind Trenton in last place is Parshall/White Shield with a 0-4 overall record.
Watford City High School
The Wolves are last in Class AA-West with a 0-4 overall record.
They compete against five other schools in their region including: Bismarck St. Mary’s, Beulah High School, Hazen High School, Turtle Mountain Community High School and Stanley High School.
Leading the region is Bismarck St. Mary’s with a 4-0 overall record.
Williston High School
The Coyotes are second to last in Class AAA-West Region with a 0-2 overall record.
They compete against Jamestown, Bismarck High School, Bismarck Century, Mandan, Bismarck Legacy, Minot and Dickinson.
Jamestown is tied for first with Bismarck High School, both with a 3-0 overall record.