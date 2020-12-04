This schedule is not completed yet but is nearing completion. A roster for the boy’s basketball team is also nearing completion and will likely be finalized once the team has completed a week of practice.
The schedule is still subject to change based on the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Dec. 14 TBD (Lions Tournament) Stanley/Ray/Berthold TBD
Dec. 17 TBD (Lions Tournament) Stanley/Ray/Berthold TBD
Dec. 18 TBD (Lions Tournament) Stanley/Ray/Berthold TBD
Dec. 21 Parshall Tioga 5:00/6:15
Jan. 4 Berthold Berthold 5:45/7:15
Jan. 5 Stanley Tioga 4:15/7:15
Jan. 12 Trinity Christian Trinity Christian 5:45/7:15
Jan. 18 Kenmare Kenmare 5:45/7:15
Jan. 19 Powers Lake Tioga 5:45/7:15
Jan. 22 Divide County Tioga 4:15/7:15
Jan. 28 Burke County Tioga 5:45/7:15
Jan. 29 Ray Ray 4:30/7:15
Feb. 1 Divide County Divide County 5:45/7:15
Feb. 9 Ray Tioga 5:45/7:15
Feb. 16 North Shore/Plaza North Shore/Plaza 5:45/7:15
Feb. 19 Alexander Tioga 7:15