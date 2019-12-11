The Tioga Tip-Off Tournament continued on Dec. 10 with the Tioga Pirates and Ray Jays both coming away with victories.
In game three of the tournament, Ray defeated Burke County, 28-21. Kayleen Kihle of BC accounted for 17 of her club's 21 points, and led all scorers in the process. Meanwhile for Ray, a total of eight players got their names in the scoring column with Brooklynn Ray's six points representing a team high.
In game four, Tioga topped Williston Trinity-Alexander, 48-22. Beth Schmitdt of Tioga led all scorers with 24 points, and teammate Lindsey Vachal chipped in with seven. For the Comet Crusaders, Renee Cross and Ellie Haskins posted nine points apiece in the loss.