Area volleyball teams had a busy start to their week.
Here’s a look at how Alexander, Grenora, Ray, Trenton, Tioga and Williston teams did so far this week.
Alexander
Alexander picked up two wins on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.
The Lady Comets defeated Parshall High School 3-0 on Monday, and defeated Bowbells/Burke Central 3-0 on Tuesday.
On Sept. 30 they host a home game against White Shield, then on Oct. 4 they travel to Trenton for a Monday night matchup.
Grenora
The Lady Thunder had a rough night of volleyball on Tuesday. They fell to Froid/Medicine Lake in three sets.
They lost 25-10 all three sets.
Overall, they had eight kills, two service aces, 17 digs, two blocks and eight assists.
The Lady Thunder will look for a win on Oct. 1 when they travel to Richey, MT for a game against the Richey-Lambert Lady Fusion.
Ray/Trenton
The District 16 Ray volleyball team met the District 15 Trenton volleyball team in Trenton Tuesday and played one of the toughest matches both teams have had this season.
The game went into overtime, the first time this happened for both teams this season, and it was Lady Jays that came out on top, defeating Trenton 3-2.
Trenton is still ranked first in District 15 and is undefeated in the district. Ray is sitting in fourth place in District 16.
Both teams, however, are in Region 8.
Trenton will look to turn things around on Sept. 30 when they play Williston Trinity Christian in Williston.
Ray will look to continue their current three-game win streak on Sept. 30 when they host Stanley.
Both teams are also going to be in two different tournaments this weekend.
Trenton will be playing in the Wilton-Wing Washburn Tournament on Oct. 2.
Ray will be at the Laker Invite Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, which will be played Des Lacs-Burlington.
Tioga
The Tioga High School Lady Pirates had a great home game against Powers Lake.
The Lady Pirates defeated Powers Lake 3-1 on Tuesday, and in doing so, they improved their District 16 record.
Currently, Tioga is fifth in District 16 standings. They have a 2-4 district record and a 2-1 Region 8 record.
On Sept. 30 they will play Nedrose in a non conference game.
They will also be in the Washburn tournament over the weekend but on Oct. 5 they will be in Trenton for a match against the Lady Tigers.
Williston
The Lady Coyotes had a successful tournament run on Sept. 24.
They were in the Dickinson Tournament and won four out of the six games they played.
In WDA action though, Williston fell to Dickinson in three sets on Sept. 28.
They dropped to ninth place in the standings and have a 2-6 conference record.
The Lady Coyotes will host their homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 2. They take on St. Mary’s starting at 2:30 p.m.