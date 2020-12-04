Tioga Pirates LOGO

The schedule for the girl’s basketball team is completed. As for a roster for the team, it will not be completed probably until the team completes a week of practice.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Dec. 14 Glenburn Glenburn 5:45/7:15

Dec. 18 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood Tioga 5:45/7:15

Jan. 4 Westhope/Newberg Westhope/Newberg 5:45/7:15

Jan. 5 Stanley Tioga 3:00/5:45

Jan. 11 North Shore/Plaza Tioga 5:45/7:15

Jan. 12 Ray Tioga 5:45/7:15

Jan. 14 Alexander Alexander 5:45

Jan. 22 Divide County Tioga 3:00/5:45

Jan. 23 Berthold Berthold 2:00/3:30

Jan. 25 Kenmare Tioga 5:45/7:15

Jan. 26 Divide County Divide County 5:45/7:15

Jan. 29 Ray Ray 3:00/5:45

Feb. 1 Burke County Tioga 7:00

Feb. 2 Powers Lake Tioga 5:45/7:15

Feb. 5 Garrison Tioga 5:45/7:15

Feb. 8 Trenton Tioga 5:45/7:15

