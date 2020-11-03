The Tioga Pirates are second place in the District 16 Volleyball Tournament after losing to district champions Kenmare on Monday, Nov. 2.
The Pirates fought hard, as they did all season, but couldn't topple the District 16 No. 1 seed.
Regardless of the loss, Tioga and Kenmare will advance to the 2020 North Dakota High School Activities Association Region 8 Volleyball Tournament that starts on Nov. 10.
Kenmare had the home advantage during the game since it was held at Kenmare High School, and they also had the upper hand and went on to defeat Tioga in three sets.
From watching the Live Feed from the game, it was clear that the Honkers were fast and had excellent serves and hits.
Unfortunately, because of this they were able to force errors from Tioga and were able to hold the Pirates back by not giving them the opportunity to earn points past 14.
Kenmare won the first set 25-14, the second set 25-13 and the third set 25-14.
Also competing in the Region 8 Volleyball Tournament for District 16 are the Ray and Divide County teams.
Ray defeated Stanley 3-0 and Divide County defeated Powers Lake in two separate consolation matches.
The first round of the tournament starts on Nov. 10 and as a result of COVID-19 concerns, it will be held at the higher seeded school.
Kenmare will face New Town High School at Kenmare High School, Ray will face Williston Trinity Christian at WTCS, Divide County will face Trenton High School at Trenton and Tioga will face Alexander in Tioga.
The semi-final round is on Nov. 12 and the championship round is on Nov. 14.
Game times will be updated as soon as they become available.