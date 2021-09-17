The fall sports season is well underway, and one of the schools who’s teams have started the season with some wins is Tioga.
Here is a look at how the Pirates have been doing to start the season.
Football
The Tioga football team has opened the season with a good start, holding a 1-3 record as of the morning of Friday, Sept. 17, according to the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.
The Pirates have losses to Surrey, Divide County and Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, but they also defeated Alexander 28-12.
Currently in Region 8 nine-man standings, Tioga sits right in the middle. The Pirates are in third place with a 1-1 Region 8 record, with Ray/Powers Lake in second and Divide County in first.
Tioga met with Ray/Powers Lake on Friday, so the winner of that game will impact the standings in some way.
Volleyball
The Lady Pirates have a 2-3 record so far this season, picking up wins over Bowbells/Burke Central and Glenburn. Tioga lost games to Stanely, Ray and Divide County.
Tioga currently sits at the bottom of the Region 8 District 16 standings, as of Friday morning. With a 1-3 district record, the Lady Pirates have some catching up to do, but there is a lot of season left.
Divide County, Stanley, Kenmare, Ray and Powers Lake all sit just ahead of Tioga in the district standings currently.
The next game for Tioga is Saturday, Sept. 18 against Garrison. It is a home game for the Lady Pirates.