Class A football honors have been announced, and Tioga, part of Region 3, had five total players receive recognition for their efforts this season.
Sophomore Joel Holmen, senior Karter Longie and junior Parker Goldade were all awarded All-Conference honors, and seniors Tim Staal and Ethan Wonser received honorable mentions.
Just a sophomore, Holmen had an impressive campaign capped off by an All-Conference nod. With such a great honor so early in his career, it is a good sign that Tioga will have a good leader under center for the next couple years.
Longie had a good senior year as a tight end on offense and as a linebacker on defense. He had important roles in his positions, as tight ends have to block and make catches on pass plays, and linebackers drop in coverage or run up and make stops. So Longie did well to be a versatile and impact player to receive the All-Conference recognition.
Goldade was a standout wide receiver and cornerback this year for Tioga, showing what he is capable of to help the offense and defense. With a returning good, young quarterback and room to grow for the whole team, Goldade will be a returning weapon to help make Tioga dangerous next year.
Earning an honorable mention, Staal had a good senior campaign “in the trenches” as a tackle and defensive lineman. Players on both lines take a lot of stress in battle and play an important role in helping the offense or defense function, so Staal earned the recognition for being an important player this season for Tioga.
Wonser rounded out his high school career with an honorable mention nod, a good way to end his four-year run. He was a good running back out of the backfield offensively, and on defense, he was a cornerback who could make plays on passes or on runs.