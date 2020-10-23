The Tioga football team ended its season on a high note, winning 26-12 against South Prairie on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at home in Class A Region 3 action.
With the win, Tioga finished its season with a 2-6 record. More than that, though, the Pirates got the comfort of knowing that they closed out the season on a high note with a good win, and they stopped the five-game losing streak they were on prior to the victory.
That losing streak started on Sept. 4, when the Pirates lost 52-0 to Des Lacs-Burlington High School on the road.
But the Pirates bounced back against the South Prairie Royals and did so with a great second-half performance.
The second half is where all the action took place, as both teams held each other scoreless in the first half, creating a tense atmosphere for two teams who were looking to end the season on a good note (Tioga) and were looking to get their first win of the season (South Prairie).
With a deadlocked game entering the second half, whichever team that had the honor of scoring first was going to get some momentum from it.
In this case, though, the Royals managed to score first but could not keep any momentum going.
South Prairie sophomore quarterback Gage Olson made it a doozy of a first score, though, as he tossed a 58-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Collin Knorr.
The point-after attempt pass failed, so the Royals’ lead stayed at 6-0 with 8:02 left in the third quarter.
It took the Pirates nearly five minutes later to respond, but they did and did so by taking the lead.
Joel Holmen, Tioga’s sophomore quarterback, had his own long pass to help the Pirates; he threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Parker Goldade with 3:07 left in the third quarter.
The kick after by senior Christian Lagunes was good, and the Pirates had a 7-6 lead with momentum rolling.
Holmen ended up doing a lot of the work for the rest of the game, starting with an early score in the fourth quarter.
Shortly after the fourth started, Holmen completed a 31-yard pass to sophomore Branssen Volz. The point-after attempt was no good, so the Pirates held a 13-6 lead with 11 minutes left.
Just over a minute later, Holmen scored on an 11-yard run, and the kick after by Lagunes was good, bringing the Pirates’ lead to 20-6.
With 5:45 left in the game, South Prairie made one last bit of noise.
Olson completed another big pass, this time a 56-yarder, to senior Kaden Korgel for another touchdown.
The point-after pass attempt failed, though, so the Royals still trailed 20-12.
The game was still in reach for the Royals, but the Pirates put the nail in the coffin with 1:59 left in the game, when Holmen scored on a one-yard run. Tioga did not convert the point-after kick, but the two-score lead was secured and, just two minutes later, so was the win.
Tioga’s winning score was the second-highest of the season, after the 28 points the Pirates scored in their other season win over Stanley on Aug. 31.
The 12 points the Pirates gave up are also the second-lowest total for a game this season that they allowed, only behind the eight points Stanley scored in their matchup earlier on.
On the flip side, South Prairie’s 12 points did tie the Royals’ high for a game score on the season, hitting the same mark that the Royals did in their 26-12 loss to Nedrose High School on Sept. 11.