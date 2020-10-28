Tioga and Williston Trinity Christian gave each other one heck of a tuneup for their respective district tournaments and playoff appearances.
The two high schools met at the Williston Trinity Christian Lady Crusaders’ home court on Monday, Oct. 26 and played in a thriller of a match that had the action and atmosphere of a playoff game.
The Tioga Lady Pirates came out on top, winning 3-1 with each set having just as much tension as the last. All four sets were decided by six points or fewer, with three of the sets being decided by three or two points.
With such close situations throughout the match, each point carried more weight down the stretch and the audience got more explosive and excited with each uptick on the scoreboard.
Williston Trinity Christian took the first set with a 25-23 win. Tioga got an early 7-5, then 10-9, lead in the set, but the Lady Crusaders made a quick run to take a 12-10 lead, forcing a Tioga timeout.
Tioga kept it close even as Williston Trinity Christian took a 16-15 lead, but later in the set, after the Lady Crusaders took a 24-22 lead, Tioga was forced to call another timeout to try and avoid losing the set.
The Lady Crusaders got the final point, though, and won the set.
Both teams made errors throughout the first set that kept the game close, but a lot of points were earned by the teams’ ability to find holes in the other’s defense through tips and kills.
Unfortunately for the Lady Crusaders, though, they made too many errors down the stretch of the match, falling behind a bit too far and hurting their own momentum on runs when they tried to make a comeback.
That was the case especially in the third and fourth set, after Tioga narrowly won the second set 26-24.
In the third set, Trinity held an 11-7 lead after playing well, but Tioga went on a big run to take a 19-14 lead, filled with mistakes by the Lady Crusaders. Williston Trinity Christian did get to within three points, 22-19, but again could not keep momentum and lost the set 25-19.
In the fourth set, the Lady Crusaders did take a 15-14 lead midway through the set, after trailing the whole time, but mistakes started racking up, and Tioga’s pose carried through the rest of the set as the Lady Pirates won the fourth set 25-22.
Despite the hindering errors, mainly on the defensive side, the Lady Crusaders did play really well offensively. After the match had been going for awhile, the Lady Pirates started to get better at handling the Lady Crusaders’ hits, but even so, Williston Trinity Christian still found holes and earned some good points.
Williston Trinity Christian still looked good overall, and if they tighten up on some of the mistakes they made, they will be good in the po
Luckily for the Lady Crusaders, the loss had no effect on the postseason, as they will still get a bye for the first round of the Region 8 District 15 tournament.
Williston Trinity Christian (No. 2 seed) will face the winner of the matchup between No. 3 seed Alexander and No. 6 seed New Town, who play each other Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6:00 p.m. That winner will then face Williston Trinity Christian Friday, Oct. 30 at 6:00 p.m.
Should the Lady Crusaders advance to the championship game, it will be played Monday, Nov. 2 at 6:00 p.m. Otherwise, if the Lady Crusaders lose, they will play against one of the teams that lost in the first round for a chance to still qualify for the Regional Tournament.
Tioga, who is in Region 8 District 16, is one of the better teams in its district and will get a home game to start the playoffs.
The Lady Pirates, the No. 3 seed, host the No. 6 seeded Powers Lake on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 4:00 p.m. The winner will face the winner of the matchup between No. 2 Ray and No. 7 Burke County on Friday, Oct. 30.
Should Tioga get to the championship, it will be played Monday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m. If the Lady Pirates lose at any time, they will still play against another team that lost to have a chance at qualifying for the Regional Tournament.