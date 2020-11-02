The Tioga Pirates defeated the Ray Jays in a four-set volleyball match on Friday, Oct. 30.
Friday's match was the semi-final round in the District 16 Tournament.
Ray was the higher seeded team out of the two sitting at No. 2 and Tioga was No. 3.
Tioga won the first, third and fourth sets of the match while Ray won the second. The final scores were 25-22 (Tioga), 25-11 (Ray), 25-23 (Tioga) and 28-26 (Tioga).
Both teams fought hard and the final three sets were incredibly close but the game was determined by an intense fourth set.
Overall, the Pirates have had an impressive season and managed to turn things around for themselves.
At the start of the season, Tioga suffered from a three-game losing streak after falling to Glenburn High School on Sept. 1, Ray on Sept. 3 and Stanley on Sept. 10.
But a Sept. 15 win against Divide County ended the losing streak and Tioga finished its season with nine overall wins and six losses.
The Pirates have been on a roll, so to be speak, since Sept. 26, suffering only one loss against the District 15 No. 1 seeded Trenton.
Tioga will play Kenmare on Monday, Nov. 2 to see which school is the District 16 champion.
Regardless of Monday's outcome though, Tioga will still compete in the Region 8 Volleyball Tournament starting Nov. 10.