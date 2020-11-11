Tioga High School and Kenmare High School will advance to the semifinals after defeating Alexander and New Town, respectively, on Tuesday, Nov. 10 in the first round of the NDHSAA Class B Region 8 Tournament.
In the Tioga/Alexander match, the game ended after five tough sets.
Tioga is the No. 3 seed coming out of District 16 and Alexander is the No. 3 seed coming out of District 15.
Tioga also placed second in the District 16 Tournament after losing to Kenmare, the No. 1 seed in District 16, but gained a regional tournament spot regardless.
Alexander qualified for a regional tournament spot after winning a consolation match in the District 15 Tournament.
Heading into Tuesday's match, both teams are arguably equally matched, and after going into five sets, that statement holds true.
Tioga won the first set by a big margin, finishing 25-11. But Alexander turned things around in the second set narrowly winning 25-23.
The Lady Comets found their momentum and kept it up in the third set, eventually fending off the Lady Pirates and winning the set 25-17.
Tioga bounced back in the fourth set, dousing hopes for an Alexander win after winning 25-20.
Then, the game came down to a fifth set.
Both teams fought hard, but it was Tioga that kept control of the ball and won the set 15-9.
Now, Tioga will take on District 16 rival Divide County (No. 4 seed) at home 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Whichever team wins will advance to play either Ray or Kenmare for the Region 8 championship.
Kenmare defeated New Town Tuesday night in three sets and will advance to play Ray at home 7 p.m. Thursday.
Kenmare is the No. 1 seed and Ray is the No. 2 seed from District 16.
After the first round, the four District 15 schools in the tournament lost. All that remains are the four schools from District 16.
The championship match will be on Nov. 14. The date and time is still to be determined as of Nov. 11.