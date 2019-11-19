In 21 games last season, the Tioga Pirates boys basketball team suffered through a winless campaign. Needless to say, Tioga is looking forward to turning the page while getting ready for the 2019-2020 season.
According to head coach Pat Alberts, some games were closely contested last year, but the lack of varsity experience proved to be too much for the Pirates to overcome. But while the struggles mounted over the course of the season, Alberts says he was pleased with the consistent overall effort level of his club.
"For the most part those kids never gave up," Alberts told the Williston Herald. "It would have been pretty easy for anyone to throw in the towel, but that’s the thing I kept preaching game in and game out. No matter what the score is, don’t let anyone doubt your effort."
Heading into the winter, the Pirates will be without the services of senior Kaden Pederson, who tore his ACL during the fall football season. Tioga's only other senior, Casey Kennel, is expected to play a big role on the Pirates front line. In addition to Kennel, coach Alberts says the team also expects juniors Elio Garcia and Karter Longie, as well as freshman Joel Holmen to be contributors as well.
"All three started the entire season last year as sophomores and Holmen in eighth grade. If we're going to make a big jump this year, those three will be a big part of it," Alberts states. "And Casey will have a full plate with the types of players he will face this season, but he’s a very hard worker and I don’t expect any give from his side."
Simply put, coach Alberts believes that in order for this year to be a successful one, the Pirates need to end their long losing streak. Secondly, Alberts would like to see Tioga competing from the very beginning of the season in an attempt to qualify for regionals. To achieve those goals, the Pirates basketball mentor thinks having a selfless team-first attitude is paramount.
"I would argue that as a team, we should always be demanding more of ourselves," Alberts continues. "I don’t want to put a limit on what the full potential of this group could or should be, but if I were to state one thing, it would be to be a team; a true team that cares about nothing else but each other. If we could do those things, I really think the young men on this team would consider that a great success."