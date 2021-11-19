The Tioga High School boys and girls basketball teams return this season with another jam-packed schedule.
The Lady Pirates will kick off their season a little sooner than the boys, according to the NDHSAA, and will open the season on Nov. 30.
The boys team will open the season Dec. 11.
Rosters haven't been posted yet, but here's a look at the schedule.
Boys Basketball
- Dec. 11 7:15 p.m. @ Max High School
- Dec. 13 6 p.m. - Dec. 17 9 p.m. @ Stanley Lions Tournament
- Dec. 20 7 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity Christian High School
- Jan. 4 3 p.m. @ Stanley High School
- Jan. 6 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold
- Jan. 7 6:30 p.m. @ Alexander High School
- Jan. 13 7 p.m. vs. New Town High School
- Jan. 17 7:15 p.m. vs. Kenmare High School
- Jan. 18 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School
- Jan. 21 7:30 p.m. @ Divide County High School
- Jan. 27 7 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central
- Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Ray High School
- Feb. 3 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School
- Feb. 8 7 p.m. @ Ray High School
- Feb. 15 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark, North Shore-Plaza
- Feb. 17 7 p.m. vs. Trenton High School
- Feb. 25 through Feb. 28 is the District 16 Tournament, which will be at Stanley High School this season. The tournament starts at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.
- March 7 through March 10 is the 2022 NDHSAA Class B, Region 8 Boys Basketball Tournament. It will start at 3 p.m. on March 7 and be held at Williston State College.
- March 17 through March 19 is the 2022 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament. It starts at 3 p.m. on March 17 and will be at the Minot State Dome.
Girls Basketball
- Nov. 30 7 p.m. @ Ray High School
- Dec. 2 6 p.m. @ Des Lacs-Burlington HS
- Dec. 7 6 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central Venue: Lignite
- Dec. 9 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School
- Dec. 16 7 p.m. @ Trenton High School
- Dec. 17 7 p.m. @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
- Dec. 21 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold
- Jan. 3 6:30 p.m. vs. Westhope/Newburg
- Jan. 4 3 p.m. @ Stanley High School
- Jan. 10 7 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza
- Jan. 14 7 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity-Alexander
- Jan. 21 6 p.m. @ Divide County High School
- Jan. 24 7 p.m. @ Kenmare High School
- Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Ray High School
- Jan. 29 2:45 p.m. @ Our Redeemer's High School Venue: Berthold
- Feb. 1 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School
- Feb. 4 12 p.m. vs. Garrison High School
- Feb. 8 7 p.m. vs. South Prairie-Max
- Feb. 21 through Feb. 24 is the 2022 NDHSAA Class B, Region 8 Girls Basketball Tournament. It starts at 3 p.m. on Feb. 21 and will be at the New Town Event Center.
- March 3 through March 5 is the 2022 NDHSAA Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament. It starts at 1 p.m. on March 3 and will be at the Betty Engelstad Arena.