Start times have changed for two Williston High School games that are in Mandan this week.

First, the WHS boys and girls wrestling matches scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 in Mandan will now start at 6 p.m. for girls varsity and JV boys, and 7 p.m. for boys varsity.

The WHS boys varsity basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 will at 3 p.m. in Mandan.

Also on Saturday, the JV girls team will play at noon since there is no girls varsity team.

The Mandan High School activities department announced the time changes on Monday, Jan. 3 in a press release.

