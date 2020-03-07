The Trenton Tigers girls basketball team took home their best state placing in school history as they defeated Central Cass 46-36 on Saturday, Mar. 7 securing third place at the NDHSAA Class B State Tournament in Grand Forks, and ending the 2019-2020 season with an overall record of 27-1.
The first half was a tightly contest ballgame on both ends of the floor as offensive opportunities were hard to come by. While Central Cass shot 6-of-25 from the floor during the first two quarters, Trenton struggled as well, shooting 6-of-24 collectively.
Nonetheless, the Tigers took a slight 20-18 lead at intermission. However, Trenton senior guard Kaity Hove uncharacteristically found herself in foul trouble, collecting three first half fouls. Meanwhile, junior Alyssa St. Pierre led all scorers with eight points at the break.
The Tigers started off the third quarter in good shape as Hove found sophomore Jacee Turcotte for an open backdoor layup, giving Trenton their first two points of the half. But then Hove picked up her fourth foul of the contest with more than five minutes to go in the third. Despite facing serious foul trouble for the remainder of the quarter, Hove and the Tigers led 32-25 after three periods.
In the fourth with 5:40 to go in the game, and leading 34-25, Hove drove to the basket and dished off to a teammate along the baseline, but was called for an offensive foul, which disqualified her for the rest of the game. Visibly upset, a dejected Hove watched from the bench as the Tigers struggled with ball security and committed several turnovers down the stretch in her absence.
Central Cass then rattled off five consecutive points, making the score 34-30 with 4:17 to go as Trenton head coach Bob Turcotte called for time. After the timeout, Alexa St. Pierre broke free of the defense for a transition layup to give Trenton some breathing room at 36-30. The Tigers also relied on Alyssa St. Pierre, who connected on crucial freethrows down the stretch, finishing the game with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Trenton's defense also stepped up in the final minutes, allowing just six more points the rest of the way en route to a 46-36 victory. Afterwards, an emotional Hove commended her teammates, who were able to pull out the victory following her early departure from the ballgame.
"I'm so proud of this team for stepping up and getting this win," Hove wept to reporters. "I love this program so much, I've been a Trenton Tiger my whole life, and being a part of this team is such an awesome feeling."