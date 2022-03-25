Coyotes logo (copy)

The Williston High School Drama Club will be presenting Little Women, the Broadway music, this spring.

Performances start 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 with shows starting at 7 p.m. on May 6 and May 7, and a final show starting at 2 p.m. on May 8.

All performances will be held in the Williston High School Theater.

Tickets go on sale April 1 and can be purchased at https://williston.ludus.com/index.php.

They are $10 for adults and $8 for students.

All online purchases will have a credit fee.

Tickets will also be available 60 minutes before the start of each show in the WHS Commons.

All ticket sales are final and no refunds will be offered.



