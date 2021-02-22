Kyle Mischke, a Williston High School senior and forward on the hockey team; Ashton Collings, a junior forward; and Jackson Ekblad, a junior defenseman earned this years All-WDA honors.
The Western Dakota Association announced on Feb. 20 that 22 boys’ hockey players within the conference earned 2020-21 All-WDA honors.
This includes 12 forwards, seven defenseman and three goalies, according to a press release from the WDA.
Minot High led all teams with six players named. Bismarck Century and Jamestown were next with four players selected. Williston and Bismarck High each had three representatives on the team while Bottineau-Rugby and Mandan each had one player.
Players were nominated and voted on by conference coaches. In addition, the region senior athlete of the year and coach(es) of the year were selected.
All-WDA
Bismarck High: Jack Steckler, Sr., defense; Hunter Acker, Jr., forward; Logan Hendrickson, Sr., goalie
Bismarck Century: Colton Schulte, Sr., forward; Alex Samardzic, Sr., forward; Cullen Curl, Sr, defense; Kadin Kisse, Sr., defense Bottineau-Rugby: Ian Amsbaugh, Sr., forward
Jamestown: Jace Thompson, Sr., forward; Nolan Nenow, So., forward; Hunter Nelson, Jr., forward; Connor McLachian, So., defense Mandan: Zane Clausen, Sr., goalie
Minot High: Aiden Morelli, Sr., forward; Jayden Luck, Jr., forward; Case Fjeld, Sr., forward; Riley Opperude, Sr., defense; Gabe Thongphet, Sr., defense; Tre Sortland, goalie
Williston: Kyle Mischke, Sr., forward; Ashton Collings, Jr, forward; Jackson Ekblad, Jr., defense
Region Senior Athlete of the Year: Colton Schulte, Bismarck Century
Region Coaches of the Year: Matt Stockert, Jamestown; and Wes Carr, Bismarck High
The announcement comes after the WHS boys hockey team advanced to the North Dakota High School Activities Association State Tournament after defeating Dickinson on Saturday.
Williston was able to snap a state boys' hockey tournament appearance drought with its victory on the final day of the West Region Tournament.
This is Williston's first state berth since 2010.