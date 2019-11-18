On Monday, Nov. 18, a total of three Williston Coyote football players were named to the 2019 Western Dakota Association all-conference team.
Seniors Connor Murphy, Caleb Doeden and Denver Sheets were among the 46 players who earned all-conference recognition. While Murphy played defensive line for the Coyotes, Doeden and Sheets both contributed from the linebacker position.
In addition to those three, fellow WHS seniors Rowdy Zealley and Camdin Miller were given All-WDA honorable mention. Meanwhile, WDA and state champion Bismarck Century led all teams with nine players selected to the all-conference team. Williston was one of eight teams that had at least three players recognized as all-conference performers.
Meanwhile in nine-man football, Trenton’s Connor Smith was named to the all-region team as a junior, and senior Cory Oberle, also of Trenton, was given honorable mention recognition.