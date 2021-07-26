The Williston Sea Lions will be sending three members to the 2021 Central Zone 14 and under Championships in August following a three-day run at the state meet.
Norah Pierce, Kambree Draper and Camden Ekblad-Lundy will be competing in Zones, which will be in Westmont, Illinois this year from August 4 through August 7.
Dru Zander also qualified for Zones but turned down her invite.
All four swimmers qualified after competing in the 2021 Long Course State Championship Meet in Bismarck from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25.