Williston Trinity Christian and Trenton High School battled it out on Monday, Nov. 2 to see who would be the District 15 champion.
Trenton won the match and the title and Trinity Christian came in second place in the tournament, but three players from each team were named to the all-district team.
Ellie Haskins, Molly Setchfield and Annie Vaughn made the all-district team for Trinity and Jacee Turcotte, Alexa St. Pierre and Alyssa St. Pierre made the all-district team for Trenton.
Additionally, Alexa and Alyssa were named the senior athletes of the year for District 15.
On Nov. 10 both teams will compete on their home courts for the first round of the Region 8 tournament.
Trinity will host Ray and Trenton will host Divide County.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, game times are expected to start at 7 p.m.