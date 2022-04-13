Three Watford City High School students placed in two events during the 2022 NDHSAA State Class A Speech Tournament on April 9.
Leah Dokken placed fifth in speech to entertain while Alyssa Holen and Vivian Villalobos placed eighth in humorous duo.
The 2022 and sixty-ninth annual NDHSAA Sponsored State Class A Speech Tournament was held at Jamestown High School on April 9.
All participants qualified from one of two regional tournaments or at an invitational tournament held during the season.
Valley City captured first place with 148 points. West Fargo Sheyenne took second with 93 points, Jamestown was third with 76 points, West Fargo Horace was awarded 4th with 42 points.
The following are the top place winners in each of the 14 categories.
Radio Broadcasting: 1st: Madelyn Orr, Jamestown; 2nd: Jeremiah Moore, Shanley/Oak Grove; 3rd: Ada Gilbertson, Valley City; 4th: Maggie Dick, West Fargo Horace; 5th: Anusha Yadav, Fargo Davies; 6th: Madeline Erickson, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 7th: Abigail Redfearn, Valley City; 8th: Aneesh Vegi, West Fargo; 9th: Braden Runger.
Storytelling: 1st: Paris Eslick, Jamestown; 2nd: Amelia Meester, Valley City; 3rd: Sherry Yan, West Fargo Sheyenne; 4th: Alexis Hallan, Dickinson; 5th: Olivia Data, Bismarck Century; 6th: Tucker Johnson, Valley City; 7th: Gabe Herzog, Valley City; 8th: Keagen Kratcha, West Fargo Horace.
Extemporaneous Programmed Reading: 1st: Stephanie Hoffarth, Valley City; 2nd: Sherry Yan, West Fargo Sheyenne; 3rd: Soraida Pichardo, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 4th: Olivia Schlosser, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 5th: Madi Klabo, Valley City; 6th: Morgan Jenner, Valley City; 7th: Laney Tolman, Dickinson; 8th: Brynn Gaebe, Bismarck Century; 9th: Kristina Schiermeister.
Humorous Duo: 1st: Alora Rude/Veda Voegele, West Fargo Horace; 2nd: Benjamin Kruta/Jerrica Eldridge, Valley City; 3rd: Simon Schlenker/Cambree Blegen, Devils Lake; 4th: Alexander Randash/Benjamin Hancock, Minot; 5th: Adeline Raum/Darby Humann, Fargo South; 6th: Braden Runger/Liam Rude, West Fargo Horace; 7th: Fiona Kelly/Isabella Sletteland, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 8th: Alyssa Holen/Vivian Villalobos, Watford City; 9th: Trinity Cross/Cecelia Maulding, Jamestown.
Dramatic Interpretation: 1st: Madi Klabo, Valley City; 2nd: Joyli Kamau, West Fargo Sheyenne; 3rd: Logan Motter, Jamestown; 4th: Garret Munowenyu, West Fargo Sheyenne; 5th: Emmalee Jones, Valley City; 6th: Allora Rude, West Fargo Horace; 7th: August Phillips, Bismarck Century; 8th: Jocelyn Midboe, West Fargo.
Extemporaneous Speaking: 1st: Gabrielle McGarvey, Fargo South; 2nd: Anusha Yadav, Fargo Davies; 3rd: Anika Arifin, Fargo North; 4th: Will Nelson, Jamestown; 5th: Agustin Zettel, Dickinson; 6th: Nathan Rateau, Fargo South; 7th: Jonah Follingstad, West Fargo Sheyenne; 8th: Omkar Jarajapu, West Fargo.
Poetry: 1st: Vismaya Jacob, Valley City; 2nd: Adeline Raum, Fargo South; 3rd: Ayden McPartland, Valley City; 4th: Christine Nwaigwe, West Fargo Sheyenne; 5th: Grace Widjaja, West Fargo Sheyenne; 6th: Olivia Schriock, Jamestown; 7th: Gabrielle Johnson, Minot; 8th: Soraida Pichardo, Bismarck St. Mary’s.
Humorous Interpretation: 1st: Benjamin Kruta, Valley City; 2nd: Isabella Sletteland, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 3rd: Olivia Schriock, Jamestown; 4th: Grace Widjaja, West Fargo Sheyenne; 5th: Jocelyn Midboe, West Fargo; 6th: Keona Munowenyu, West Fargo Sheyenne; 7th: Darby Humann, Fargo South.
Serious Duo: 1st: Anja McDermid/Daniel Nyland, Jamestown; 2nd: Brinklyn Johnson/Tucker Johnson, Valley City; 3rd: McCarthy Fix/LaReena Mosbrucker, Mandan; 4th: Emmalee Jones/Morgan Jenner, Valley City; 6th: Abbey Rudd/Abhijna Kavasseri, Fargo North; 7th: Epiphanie Ineza/Sumaya Abukar, West Fargo; 8th: Jaden Bjur/Reese Richard, West Fargo Horace; 9th: Aiden Doeling/Savannah Mauch, West Fargo Horace.
Inform: 1st: Amelia Meester, Valley City; 2nd: Jeremiah Moore, Shanley/Oak Grove; 3rd: Emma Wiley, Jamestown; 4th: Matthew Foolish Bear, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 5th: Madeline Abbott, Shanley/Oak Grove; 6th: Micha Ndayisenga, West Fargo Sheyenne; 7th: Asiya Gedi, West Fargo Sheyenne; 8th: Madelyn Orr, Jamestown; 9th: Lydia Picotte, Fargo Davies.
Speech to Persuade: 1st: Brinklyn Johnson, Valley City; 2nd: Micha Ndayisenga, West Fargo Sheyenne; 3rd: Abigail Redfearn, Valley City; 4th: Stephanie Hoffarth, Valley City; 5th: Christine Nwaigwe, West Fargo Sheyenne; 6th: Asiya Gedi, West Fargo Sheyenne; 7th: Nadir Mohamed, West Fargo Horace; 8th: Madison Beckler, Bismarck St. Mary’s.
Serious Prose: 1st: Sricharan Kotala, West Fargo Sheyenne; 2nd: Cassandra Mundal, Valley City; 3rd: Logan Motter, Jamestown; 4th: Anja McDermid, Jamestown; 5th: Ayden McPartland, Valley City; 6th: Britta Sodderholm, West Fargo Horace; 7th: Lena Lucka, Dickinson; 8th: Mercy Johnson, West Fargo Horace.
Impromptu: 1st: Evan Putt, Minot; 2nd: Will Nelson, Jamestown; 3rd: Anika Arifin, Fargo North; 4th: Nadir Mohamed, West Fargo Horace; 5th: Madeline Abbott, Shanley/Oak Grove; 6th: Danielle Schill, Bismarck Century; 7th: Connor Erickson, West Fargo.
Speech to Entertain: 1st: Sricharan Kotala, West Fargo Sheyenne; 2nd: Britta Sodderholm, West Fargo Horace; 3rd: Gabe Herzog, Valley City; 4th: Olivia Data, Bismarck Century; 5th: Leah Dokken, Watford City; 6th: Samuel Huntington, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 7th: Abhriam Kotala, West Fargo Sheyenne; 8th: Gretchen Boll, Bismarck St. Mary’s.