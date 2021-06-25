Anna Glick, Taylor Riehl and Kellen Hodnefield were named to the All-State team for North Dakota Clay Target shooting.
Glick, Riehl and Hodnefield are members of the Coyote Clay Target League.
Glick’s shooting average for the year was 23 out of 25, Riehl’s shooting average was 23 out of 25 and Hodnefield’s shooting average was 22.1 out of 25.
Penny Slagle, the head coach for the Coyote Clay Target League, said all three members started shooting for the team when it all started in the fall of 2018.
“Anna and Taylor are seniors and we will surely miss them,” Slagle said. “(All three members) have been leaders on our league since the beginning.”