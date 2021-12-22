Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The latest ND Class B Basketball Polls of the 2021-22 season were released Monday, December 20 prior to games being played.

The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Poll (December 20)

1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (16) 2-0 160

2. Hillsboro/Central Valley 2-0 136

3. Kindred 2-1 123

4. North Border 2-0 100

5. Enderlin 1-2 86

6. Beulah 0-1 68

7. Dunseith 4-0 67

8. Flasher 3-0 48

9. Bowman County 4-0 26

10. Ellendale 2-0 22

Others Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian (3-0), Central Cass (3-0), Powers Lake (3-0), LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (1-0), Trenton (2-0), Harvey Wells County (3-1).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Poll (December 20)

1. Kindred (14) 7-0 158

2. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (2) 6-0 141

3. Grafton 5-1 106

4. Linton/HMB 5-0 105

5. Central Cass 5-1 101

6. Thompson 5-0 90

7. Shiloh Christian 6-0 71

8. Rugby 6-0 39

9. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 6-0 21

10. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich 4-1 16

Others Receiving Votes: Garrison (7-0), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (6-0), Cavalier (6-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (6-0).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

Follow NDHSAA on Twitter at @NDHSAA and visit www.ndhsaanow.com for the latest NDHSAA sports and activities news from around the state.

Tags

Load comments