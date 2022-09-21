featured The wind won at the Link of ND By Maddie Davis mdavis@willistonherald.com Maddie Davis Assistant Regional Editor Author email Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Seniors Graham and Grasser were presented with special memories posters after the tournament Williston High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Williston hosted their invitational golf tournament at the Links of North Dakota course, and according to Mandan High School's golf coach Dean Johs, the wind won. "We love playing at the Links, but the conditions added a measure of difficulty on an already challenging course," Williston Coyote coach Justin Graham said. Graham said that his team battled and landed on seventh place today. "Our senior Tegan Graham and Samantha Grasser showed their experience today and had our team's top scores," Graham said. Tegan Graham placed sixth overall shooting a score of 90. Samantha Grasser placed 11th with a 94 score. The girls will play next at the WDA tournament in Jamestown at their country club next Monday. The top six placing teams will advance to the State tournament. Varsity Scores:Tegan Graham - 90Samantha Grasser - 94Scout Graham - 105Malia Moss - 118Berkley Poeckes - 119 Anyka Wiedrich - 125 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Golf Sport Tegan Graham Invitational Placing Links Samantha Grasser Maddie Davis Assistant Regional Editor Author email Follow Maddie Davis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 10 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR New Williston bistro opens to the public on Monday Motorcyclist killed after fleeing from Williston PD Police chase clocking over 100 mph leaves Williston man in custody Shots fired at Watford City apartment complex leaves man in custody Best of the Bakken top three announced Unveiling another campus monument at Williston State College Athletes of the Week: Coyotes dominate cross country home meet Sons of Liberty aim to protect Williams Co. lands from federal government North Dakota snags two of the early grants from bipartisan infrastructure bill's hydrogen funding Names released in Williams County fatal motorcycle crash