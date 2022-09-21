Golfers Tegan Graham and Samantha Grasser

Seniors Graham and Grasser were presented with special memories posters after the tournament 

 Williston High School

Williston hosted their invitational golf tournament at the Links of North Dakota course, and according to Mandan High School's golf coach Dean Johs, the wind won. 

"We love playing at the Links, but the conditions added a measure of difficulty on an already challenging course," Williston Coyote coach Justin Graham said. 



Tags

Load comments