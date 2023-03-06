featured The state curling championships come to Williston By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willitsonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Williston Curling Club renovated the top floor of its building at the fairgrounds earlier this year. Reilly Kneedler | The Williston Herald The top high school curling teams in the state traveled to Williston over the weekend to compete in the North Dakota High School Championships. Each curling club in the state gets a chance to host the championships in a rotating schedule. This was Williston's first time hosting the championship in eight years. The club has been anticipating the hosting this event and even hosted a boys tournament earlier in the year, making renovations to the facility in advance. "We do a little extra concessions for the event," said Travis Kitchens, President of the Williston Curling Club. "We hosted the boys tournament and renovated the top floor." It was a special moment for Williston as the city doesn't often get to host state tournaments, Kitchens said. Each curling club in the state gets a chance to host the championships in a rotating schedule. Reilly Kneedler | The Williston Herald Spectators watch the North Dakota High School Curling Championships unfold Saturday. Reilly Kneedler | The Williston Herald When the state championships come to town, the curling club rolls out the red carpet with extra concessions, President Travis Kitchens said. Reilly Kneedler | The Williston Herald This was Williston's first time hosting the state high school championship in eight years. Reilly Kneedler | The Williston Herald Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Construction Industry School Systems Politics Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments