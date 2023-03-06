Quantcast
The state curling championships come to Williston

The Williston Curling Club renovated the top floor of its building at the fairgrounds earlier this year.

The top high school curling teams in the state traveled to Williston over the weekend to compete in the North Dakota High School Championships. 

Each curling club in the state gets a chance to host the championships in a rotating schedule. This was Williston's first time hosting the championship in eight years. 

Spectators watch the North Dakota High School Curling Championships unfold Saturday.
When the state championships come to town, the curling club rolls out the red carpet with extra concessions, President Travis Kitchens said.
