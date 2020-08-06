Grenora High School football, which co-ops with Westby District 3 in Montana as the MonDak Thunder, will be switching to 8-man football after competing in 6-man for nearly a decade.
Blake Lampert, the athletic director and head football coach at the high school, said they learned about the switch during the spring semester, but could not act on it quickly because of the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grenora High School follows Montana High School Association guidelines for athletics since they compete in Montana.
Now that the MHSA gave the OK to continue fall sports under certain guidelines, Lampert said the switch has become a reality.
“As far as getting prepared for fall sports...planning for fall sports kind of slowed down a little bit because we just didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said. “Now we’re finally getting back in the mindset of, ‘Hey, we’re going to have fall sports, we’re going to go.’ Now it’s back to normal but yeah for probably three months there nobody knew what to expect.”
Why the switch?
Lampert said they had to switch to 8-man football because of an increase in student enrollment.
According to MHSA guidelines, if a school has anywhere from 65-130 students enrolled then they have to play 8-man football.
“There’s a gray area there where you can petition to go down and we’ve been lucky enough to do that the last two or three years but now our enrollment has gotten up to the point where we finally have to move to 8-man (football),” he said.
What’s the difference?
An increase in the school’s enrollment is promising, however there are several elements that the returning team will have to adjust to.
The rules of eight-man football are more similar to 11-man football than 6-man football, Lampert said.
He said 6-man football is unique and there are certain rules such as the quarterback not being able to run if an exchange of the football hasn’t happened that make it stand out.
“It’s a very unique game, but it’s a lot of fun too when you play it,” he said. “Going back to 8-man, it’s more of what you see on TV, it’s more closer to 11-man so it’ll be a lot of fun for our fans.”
Six-man football is also more focused on offense and speed, so Lampert said a lot of smaller and faster kids were more suited for this type of play. Also, Lampert said in 6-man there is a center and that is about it.
On the flip side, he said 8-man football is more “in your face,” downhill running and has more straight-on tackles.
And now, there are linemen.
“In 8-man, some teams will play five linemen, some teams will play three linemen, so there’s some big kids out there that are blocking and doing other things that we haven’t seen before,” Lampert said. “We’re going to have to learn to be bigger, we’re going to have to learn how to play with the bigger kids."
However, he said this is going to work in the team’s favor, because he has some kids who would be well suited for 8-man football and would finally be able to go out on the field.
“Some of those bigger, stronger kids that were a little too slow for 6-man, now they can play this game,” he said.
What does it mean for the kids?
But this also means that not every kid will be in the limelight.
In 6-man football, everybody is eligible, which means that if someone is on the field they can touch the ball or go out for a pass or make a touchdown.
That is no longer the case anymore.
“In 8-man now we have these linemen...we had to tell our kids, ‘Hey you’re on the field, you have a very very important role but you’re not going to score the touchdowns, you’re not going to get the football, you’re one of those behind scenes kind of guys that when we have success it’s because of you, but nobody’s going to know it...it’s a different thing to tell kids that, coming from 6-man,” Lampert said.
Despite the changing roles though, he said the team is still excited to play because at least they will get to be on the field.
“There are those kids who didn’t get on the field in 6-man because they weren’t suited for the matchup but now they’re going to get on the field and be in that lineman role and they’re excited,” he said.
What about coaching?
Lampert said his coaches are ready for the switch because they are going back to what they were taught.
The actual difficulty was learning how to coach 6-man football.
“We (the coaches) came from 11-man programs and we were used to the stuff we see on TV, the stuff we were taught,” Lampert. “Now we go to 6-man, and it’s totally new to us.”
He said the coaches will be better off teaching 8-man football because they have the necessary background and experience to teach the game they way they were taught when they were younger.
“It makes us more excited to coach when we move up to this level,” he said.
When does the season start?
The season starts with first practice on August 14. The first varsity game is a home game against Culbertson at 7 p.m. MST on August 28.
The first junior varsity game is at Culbertson at 4:30 p.m. MST on August 31.