Both Williston State College basketball teams lost their season finale to Dakota College at Bottineau, but the postseason is now in sight for the Teton teams.
On Sunday, Feb. 20, the Lady Tetons lost 73-62, and the mens team lost 80-74.
Here is a breakdown of how the games went for the teams, and what their position is for the postseason tournament. All statistics and postseason information referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
Womens Basketball
Although the Tetons lost, they still played a good game against Dakota College at Bottineau. The key factor in the game was the first half.
At halftime, Dakota College at Bottineau led Williston State 50-22. Although the Lady Tetons outscored them 40-23 in the second half, the damage was done.
Brooklyn Douglas had a big game for Williston State, scoring a game-high 24 points. Emily Kurkowski was the only other Lady Teton in double figures, as she scored 10 points.
Hayley MacDonald came close to double-digits, scoring eight points. Sydney Labatte, Keeley Tini and Jillian Litwiller each scored six points, and Irene de la Fuente scored two points.
Williston State still has the No. 3 seed for the tournament, and the postseason will begin for them on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The Lady Tetons will host the No. 6 seed, Lake Region State College, on Wednesday in the first round.
Out of the last two meetings between the teams, Williston State won both. Out of all three meetings between the teams this year, Lake Region won only the first game.
Mens Basketball
The game between the Tetons and Dakota College at Bottineau was close throughout its entirety, but the Tetons couldn’t take the lead late in the game.
One of the factors that hurt the Tetons was a lack of bench support, as Williston State only recorded four bench points.
Leading the way for the Tetons was Ezekiel Spann, who dropped a game-high 27 points. Also scoring in double figures were Ty Edwards (18 points, six three-pointers) and Josh Favors (16 points).
Galdo Tutu added five points, and Fares Kacem and Clovis Gallon each added four points.
Like the womens team, the Williston State mens team will now also face Lake Region State College to begin the postseason.
This season, the Tetons lost all three meetings with Lake Region State College, but the last two games between them were very close.
Williston State is the No. 6 seed, so the Tetons will play the game on the road. The winners of both games will travel to North Dakota State College of Science, where the tournaments are being held, on Sunday, Feb. 27 and Monday, Feb. 28.