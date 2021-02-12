After tough losses to Dawson Community College, where both lost by 20-plus points, the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Williston State College rebounded with wins.
On Thursday, Feb. 11, both teams won their road matchups against Dakota College at Bottineau by close scores. The men’s team won 97-94, and the women’s team won 61-55.
It was the third win of the season for the Lady Tetons, and it was the fifth win of the season for the men’s team.
Here’s a breakdown of how the teams won their games.
Men’s Basketball
The Tetons didn’t have a huge variety of scoring depth, but the players who did score for them did so in a good enough quantity to carry the team to the win.
Beni Fungula had an impressive game to lead Williston State, pouring in 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting. He added six rebounds and four assists in his performance as well.
Caleb Johnson had another good game for the Tetons, scoring 13 points off the bench, and Alonzo Linton and Adreone Sprinkles were the other Williston State players to score in double figures with 12 and 11, respectively.
The Tetons were outrebounded 33-30 in the game, but what really helped them offensively was the 30 assists they recorded as a team.
That kind of ball movement and production is incredible, and it helped them get a good win.
Overall, as a team, Williston State shot 59.3 percent from the field, including a good 35.7 percent from three-point range.
Women’s Basketball
The Lady Tetons won in a similar fashion to the men’s team, as two scorers really carried a bulk of the workload on offense and gave the team a big boost.
Those two players should come as no surprise either, as they have been leading scorers for the team all year: Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu and Keeley Tini.
Kailahi-Fulu led Williston State with 17 points, and Tini was the only other Lady Teton in double figures with 14.
Six other players scored for Williston State. Sydney Labatte had eight points, Brooklyn Douglas had seven points, Grace Lupumba had six points, Laia Balcells Niubo had three points and Makia Remus and Layni Schieffer each had two.
While Williston State didn’t have a lot of volume to its scoring depth, the depth it did had helped because Dakota College at Bottineau had three players score in double figures but not a lot of help otherwise.
Both teams had 20 assists in the game, but the Lady Tetons held an advantage in rebounding (34-31).
As a team, the Lady Tetons shot 46.2 percent from the floor, including 28.6 percent from three-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line.